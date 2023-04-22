Amid H1B delay, THIS US visa option is in high demand among Indians2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 06:58 PM IST
The rising demand for EB-5 visas among Indians can be attributed to the restrictions and uncertainties associated with the H1B program, the desire for permanent residency in the US, and the presence of a significant Indian population in the country
Obtaining an H1B visa from India is a significant challenge owing to the fact that there is always a higher number of applicants than available visas. Hence, the chances of rejection are always high. Amid such uncertainties, experts pointed out there is an increasing interest in EB-5 visa programme among Indians in recent years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×