Amid H1B visa overhaul, US Embassy warns ‘you will be punished with criminal penalties if…’

The US Embassy in India issued a warning on Tuesday as thousands of Indians remain stranded in the country due to ongoing delays in H-1B and H-4 visa appointments. While the warning itself was not new and echoed the stance the Donald Trump administration has maintained since taking office, its timing sparked irritation among users on social media.

In a post on X, US Embassy India said, “If you break U.S. law, you will be punished with significant criminal penalties. The Trump Administration is committed to ending illegal immigration to the United States and protecting our nation’s borders and our citizens.”

The US and India ties in 2025 have been a rollercoaster ride as punitive and reciprocal tariffs, a conflict with Pakistan and stringent immigration policies strained and tested the bilateral relationship in a manner not seen in decades.

The Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to tighten immigration controls, targeting both legal and illegal pathways, including stricter rules for visas like the H-1B that are widely used by Indian professionals working in the United States.

Calling alleged misuse of the H-1B programme a threat to national security, Trump issued a proclamation introducing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, triggering widespread anxiety, uncertainty, and alarm among Indian workers.

Trump appeared to take a more balanced stance, arguing that the US must attract global talent because it lacks certain skills domestically.

Despite these challenges in US–India relations, the two countries also found notable areas of collaboration over the course of the year.

India flags concern to US over disruptions India said on Friday that it has raised its concerns with the United States over the cancellation of pre-scheduled H-1B visa interviews for a large number of Indian applicants, adding that both countries are in discussions to resolve the disruptions caused by Washington’s decision to implement enhanced vetting procedures, PTI reported.

Thousands of H-1B visa interviews scheduled in India from mid-month were suddenly deferred by several months to allow for closer examination of applicants’ social media activity and online presence. Some applicants who were due to attend interviews last week received emails from US immigration authorities stating that their appointments had been postponed until as late as May next year.

The H-1B visa programme is a key part of the US employment-based immigration system, enabling American companies to recruit foreign professionals with college degrees for specialised roles. Trump sought to raise the application fee as a deterrent against what he said was the misuse of the programme that undermines job opportunities for US workers.

US Chamber of Commerce moves to the Appeals Court The US Chamber of Commerce has moved to challenge a federal court decision that declined to stop the Trump administration’s proposed $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, which are widely used by American technology firms to recruit skilled foreign professionals, Bloomberg reported.

The business lobby filed an appeal on Monday in a Washington federal court after a judge ruled on December 23 that President Donald Trump’s plan to sharply raise the cost of the visa was legally valid.

The growing legal battle in Washington follows Trump’s September proclamation introducing the fee, which is also being contested in separate lawsuits in Massachusetts by more than a dozen predominantly Democratic-led states and in California by a global nurse staffing company, along with several labor unions. The matter is widely expected to eventually reach the US Supreme Court.

In an October lawsuit, the US Chamber of Commerce—the country’s largest business lobbying organisation—contended that the fee hike was illegal, arguing that it conflicts with federal immigration law and goes beyond the fee-setting powers granted by Congress, Bloomberg reported.

However, in a December 23 decision, US District Judge Beryl Howell dismissed the Chamber's claim that Trump lacked the authority to impose the fee. The judge, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, ruled that the proclamation was issued under an explicit statutory authority granted to the President.