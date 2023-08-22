Amid 'I didn't clear bills' row, Pakistan President Arif Alvi sacks secretary2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Alvi sacked his secretary Waqar Ahmed, a day after he said he did not personally sign the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi sacked his secretary Waqar Ahmed on Monday amid the controversy about the signing of two critical bills made to clear his name, reported news agency PTI quoting media reports.
