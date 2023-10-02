Even as diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have not died down over the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on 18 June, in British Columbia's Surrey, several incidences of demonstration and protest have erupted of Khalistan supporters in front of India High Commission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to latest reports, Khalistan supporters have gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London, United Kingdom staging a protest. The demonstration comes days after Khalistani extremists blocked a planned visit of Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami.

Heavy presence of British security forces at the India High Commission. The protesters have been restricted to the opposite side of the High Commission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gurdwara in Scotland, which was the scene of disruption for the Khalistani extremists blocking the Indian diplomat's visit, on Sunday strongly condemned the “disorderly behaviour" and said that the local police are investigating the matter.

“Certain unknown individuals from outside the Glasgow area attempted to disrupt the visit, following which the visiting party decided to leave the premises," the gurdwara statement noted.

"Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemns such disorderly behaviour to disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship. The Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith," it said.

On 30 September, a Sikh restaurant owner, Harman Singh Kapoor, who had earlier received threats from Khalistani elements for being vocal against them, claimed that his car was shot at and vandalised by the extremists in West London. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident comes amid the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic standoff over the issue of pro-Khalistan extremism after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed the authorities are “actively pursuing credible allegations" related to Indian government involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist.

The Canadian allegations have been strongly rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as “absurd and motivated".

