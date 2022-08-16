This development comes in the wake of the Sri Lankan government, earlier asking the Chinese government to delay the arrival of the ship after India and the US reportedly expressed concern over its specialised in satellite and ballistic missile tracking, finally granted the port access to the vessel from August 16 to 22. On Monday, Wang declined to reveal details of talks with Colombo leading to the bankrupt island's government reversing its earlier stand to defer the high-tech vessel's entry. “As for the specific questions that you raised, we have mentioned China's position quite a few times," Wang added.