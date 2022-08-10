Amid invasion fears, Taiwan gets China's warning2 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 03:45 PM IST
China has said it won’t tolerate Taiwan 'separatists'.
On August 10, China declared that it would not tolerate any "separatist activities" in Taiwan and reiterated its threat to annex the island if necessary. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, issued the warning following days of unusual military exercises surrounding the island that were provoked by a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.