Amid Iran-Israel tension, Donald Trump gets jersey signed by Cristiano Ronaldo: US President likes the message CR7 sent

Antonio Costa, the president of the European Council, gifted US President Donald Trump a signed Cristiano Ronaldo jersey. The jersey had a special message from the football star: “To President Donald J. Trump—Playing for Peace.”

Team Trump shared a video on Instagram, writing, “President Donald Trump receives a jersey signed by Cristiano.”

The video showed Trump receiving the gift and responding, “Oh, I like that. Playing for peace,” as he held up the jersey. Trump had arrived in Calgary on June 15 for the During the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

Instagram users dribbled with words as they reacted to the incident.

“Ronaldo ending world war 3 to make sure we'll be still alive for GTA 6,” quipped one user.

“My GOAT representing the world,” wrote another.

One fan called CR7 an “influencer on and off the pitch”.

One Trump admirer commented, “Only Donald Trump would listen and build relationships with other world leaders!”

Iran-Israel war Trump left the G7 summit a day early due to the growing conflict between Israel and Iran, according to the Associated Press. The two countries are hurling missiles against each other as the rest of the world asks for peace in the Middle East.

Israel bombed the Tehran office of Iran’s state broadcaster, claiming it was being used by the Iranian army. Iran called the attack a “war crime” and hit back with missiles and drones targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa.

According to Iran, 45 women and children were killed in Israeli strikes, and three Red Crescent workers died during rescue work. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the country to stay united as attacks caused damage even in cities like Kermanshah, where a hospital was allegedly hit.

Israel’s army said it had destroyed one-third of Iran’s missile launchers. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said he could even target Iran’s Supreme Leader to “end the conflict”.

President Trump, speaking at the G7 summit, asked Iran to talk with Israel “before it’s too late”.