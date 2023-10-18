Trudeau condemns Hamas and supports Israel's right to self-defense. He also spoke on reports of rise in antisemitism amid conflict with Hamas.

Following the attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel's accompanying lethal airstrikes in Gaza, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday reported a noticeable increase in antisemitism in Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking at a conference on fighting antisemitism, the Canadian PM said, "Since this conflict broke out, there has been a very scary rise of antisemitism here at home." Even prior to the ongoing conflict, he said, there had been a "steady rise" in antisemitism, as quoted by Reuters.

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: At the conference, Trudeau also listed reports of a possible hate crime at a Jewish high school in Toronto last week, fears among some of visiting synagogues due to a possibility of being attacked, and heated online rhetoric, as examples of the rising antisemitism in Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is Antisemitism? As per the US department of state, “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities." As per Holocaust Encyclopedia, the term was developed in the nineteenth century, however, the prejudice against Jews and judeophobia (fear of Jews) existed for a very long time and are caused by many different things.

Coming back to Canada, three individuals were also reportedly arrested on Thursday after making threats at the Community Hebrew Academy, according to police in Toronto. In addition to Muslim mosques and other houses of worship, police have strengthened patrols in Jewish cultural centres, synagogues, and other places of worship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Canadian prime minister has also condemned Hamas and said he supported Israel's right to self-defense, while drawing a strong line between Hamas and pro-Palestinian voices.

"Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people, nor their legitimate aspirations. They do not speak for Muslim or Arab communities, and they do not represent the better futures that Palestinians or their children deserve," Trudeau said as quoted by Reuters.

Hamas' October 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities left 1,300 people dead, and around 200 were taken into Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip as hostages. Since then, Israel has bombarded Gaza where health authorities said at least 3,000 people have been killed. A hospital attack on Tuesday killed 500 Palestinians, with Israeli and Palestinian officials blaming each other. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Reuters)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!