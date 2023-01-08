Amid jab shortage, Chinese youth resorts to Covid infection for immunity3 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Experts fear that a new variant will emerge from China's outbreak
Amid the unchecked spread of the Coronavirus across the country, the younger generation of Chinese is the most vexed by the lack of medical services. They are ignoring all health warnings and going all out to invite infections, reported The HK Post.