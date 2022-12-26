In anticipation of impending layoffs, Peter Bhatia will resign as editor and vice president of the Detroit Free Press. A virtual staff gathering was held on December 23 to make the announcement. He claimed that he had other employment options. However, he thinks that it would be best if saving his salary out of the budget prevented some employees from losing their jobs.
The announcement comes as Bhatia notified the staff earlier in December that the newsroom would be affected by forced layoffs. The crew was told of the cost-target cut on December 12 and was made aware that it might affect up to five reporters, four assistant editors, three website producers, one photographer and one editorial assistant.
Bhatia, 69, started at the Free Press in September 2017. He is also a regional editor in the USA TODAY Network for nearly 30 properties in Ohio and Michigan. He said in a late morning staff meeting that he decided to leave the company so that the newspaper's owner, Gannett, could use the financial savings of his departure to reduce the number of layoffs at the Free Press that are set to occur in January.
According to Free Press columnist ML Elrick, Bhatia's compensation will minimise the need for other people to go and assist in achieving their target cut. There has been a lot of doubt and worry, but Elrick doesn't believe anyone was shocked that Peter would act in such a heroic manner. Bhatia is actually the main reason so many people work at the company, he told The Detroit News.
The Free Press is now one of the strongest publications in the Gannett network because of Bhatia, who has been a very imaginative and creative leader, as per Elrick. He hopes Bhatia’s replacement will be just as inspirational. Bhatia himself stated that he expected his replacement to be selected from among the current employees.
