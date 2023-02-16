Amid lay-off season, Mark Zuckerberg allotted $14 million for security, but he’ll probably spend much more than that
Mark Zuckerberg's security costs are higher than most of his peers like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Meta Platforms, on February 15, announced that it had increased by $4 million to a total of $14 million the security allowance offered to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his family.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×