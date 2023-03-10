With thousands of employees laid off across tech giants including Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon, Twitter in the past couple of months have left many employees worried about their job security. The layoffs has affected the future of H1B visa holders as in a span of 60 days, they either need to find another company to sponsor their visas or leave the country.

Now, survey report published by Envoy Global has stated that 89 percent of US companies hired one or more foreign national employees who were previously laid off by another company in the last six months. The report titled 2023 Immigration Trends has also said that also stated that employers are currently recruiting and hiring foreign national employees in the US. The report stated that in 2022, companies with foreign national employees experienced layoffs and hiring freezes due to macroeconomic trends. About 78 percent of companies instituted a hiring freeze while 58 percent companies laid of foreign nationals.

The survey was conducted from 13-20 February 2023, with 504 HR professionals participating from across a variety of industries and company sizes. A total of 443 responses was received.

The survey also also highlighted that 87 percent of employers are currently hiring foreign national employees in the US. “That momentum should continue this year, as employers expect to submit slightly more H-1B registrations than they did in 2022, which saw a record 483,000 submissions," it stated.

The report also said that employer demand for foreign talent is higher now than in early 2022, when the Department of Labor recorded an all-time high in foreign employee sponsorship.

Seventy One percent of companies report recruiting more foreign nationals in Q1 2023 than during the same period last year, the survey showed.

The report also highlighted that employers widely approve of the Biden administration's approach to employment-based immigration, but many feel the system continues to become more difficult for businesses. Eight four percent of respondents approve of the Biden administration's handling of employment-based immigration while 51 percent felt the immigration process in the US is more difficult than in previous years.

The survey report also highlights that though there is rise in demand to sponsor foreign talent in the US, immigration barriers are leading employers to relocate foreign national employees overseas and outsource jobs. U.S. immigration barriers commonly cause employers to lose foreign talent. Last year, 82 percent of employers saw a foreign national employee forced to depart the US because they were unable to obtain or extend an employment-based visa.

Also Read: F-1 visa for students: How this new US rule will benefit Indian students

Due to this, the survey report showed that 62 percent of respondents said that employees were relocated Canada, while 48 percent to Mexico or UK. Other countries like Germany, Australia also saw relocation with 31 percent and 25 percent respectively.

The respondents also said that tend to view other countries' immigration systems as more employer-friendly than the US with Canada being the most employer friendly with 87 percent, followed by UK (83 percent), Ireland (78 percent), Singapore (79 percent) and European Union (81 percent).

Earlier in February, a report had stated that amid rising need to rope in foreign skilled work force, US employers are finding it hard to secure foreign talent due to a low annual limit for H-1B visa approvals. Currently, the annual H-1B visa allocations are capped at 85,000. In contrast to the annual limit, US employers submitted around 4,83,000 H-1B registrations in April 2022, reported US Citizenship Immigration Services(USCIS).

Meanwhile, the initial registration for H-1B cap for financial year 2024 has begun from March 1 and will last till March 17, stated US Citizenship and Immigration Services in a press release. The H-1B type visa is the only way for US employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in speciality occupations. Most often, H-1B type visa holders also get the eligibility for green card. Each year, more than 85,000 applications are received from employers for H-1B visa