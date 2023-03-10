Amid layoffs, 87% employers currently hiring H-1B type visa employees in the US, survey shows3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:42 AM IST
- The survey report also shows that 89 percent of US companies hired one or more foreign national employees who were previously laid off by another company in the last six months.
With thousands of employees laid off across tech giants including Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon, Twitter in the past couple of months have left many employees worried about their job security. The layoffs has affected the future of H1B visa holders as in a span of 60 days, they either need to find another company to sponsor their visas or leave the country.
