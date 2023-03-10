Now, survey report published by Envoy Global has stated that 89 percent of US companies hired one or more foreign national employees who were previously laid off by another company in the last six months. The report titled 2023 Immigration Trends has also said that also stated that employers are currently recruiting and hiring foreign national employees in the US. The report stated that in 2022, companies with foreign national employees experienced layoffs and hiring freezes due to macroeconomic trends. About 78 percent of companies instituted a hiring freeze while 58 percent companies laid of foreign nationals.