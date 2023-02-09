Amid layoffs, online petition launched to extend H-1B visa grace period
This came amid massive layoffs in the American tech sector that have resulted in a large number of Indian professionals being jobless.
Two Indian-American organizations have launched an online petition urging US President Joe Biden to extend the grace period of H-1B visa holders from two months a year, according to the news agency PTI.
