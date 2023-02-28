Even as top companies are laying off employees to maintain their balance sheets, french defence and technology group Thales plans will hire 12,000 new staff this year as there is strong demand across its product range, according to the news agency Reuters.

The Group will be hiring all over the world and expects to take on 5,500 new employees in France, 550 in India, 1,050 in the United Kingdom, 600 in Australia, and 540 in the United States.

In an interview with the French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche, CEO Patrice Caine said over the past eight years Thales, which has a total staff of 80,000 of which 40,000 in France, had recruited 5,000 to 8,000 people per year and that last year already it had hired 11,500 new staff.

He said that all the firm's activities---defence and security, aeronautics and space, identity and digital security were growing strongly.

It is recruiting people on permanent or fixed-term contracts as well as providing several internal mobility opportunities in Thales in India and across the globe.

The company is mainly seeking hardware engineers, software engineers, systems architects, experts in digital technologies and project managers, offering them the opportunity to help to build a safer, greener, more inclusive world, as per ANI reports.

Thales is also working to improve the gender balance in its workforce. In 2022, women accounted for 25% of new hires in India and represented 22% of the Group's India workforce.

According to Caine, the company is a reflection of its markets which are all seeing dynamic growth with needs growing in all its fields of activity.

Recently, Thales CEO has also met with Ukraine's defence minister and said that France would deliver its Ground Master 200 radar air defence system to Ukraine in May, Reuters reported.

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022, shares of Thales - Europe's largest arms electronics provider - have risen nearly 60% to new all-time highs, outperforming the Refinitiv Europe Aerospace and Defense index.

President Emmanuel Macron said in January that French military spending would increase by more than a third in coming years, with the 2024-2030 military budget set to rise to 413 billion euros ($447 billion), up from 295 billion euros in the 2019-2025 period as the army adapts to a new security environment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)