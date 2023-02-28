Amid layoffs, Thales Group to recruit 12,000 people globally, 550 in India
Thales Group will be hiring all over the world and expects to take on 5,500 new employees in France, 550 in India, 1,050 in the United Kingdom, 600 in Australia, and 540 in the United States.
Even as top companies are laying off employees to maintain their balance sheets, french defence and technology group Thales plans will hire 12,000 new staff this year as there is strong demand across its product range, according to the news agency Reuters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×