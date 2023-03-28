Amid layoffs, USCIS recommends other ways to stay for fired H1B visa workers2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 08:28 AM IST
The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies(FIIDS), which has been working for laid-off H-1B visa holders, had recently written to USCIS about the impacts of recent technology sector layoffs and sought an increase to the up to 60-day grace period.
It is wrong to assume that sacked workers holding H-1B visas have to leave the country within 60 days, said the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adding that they have multiple options to stay. The statement came amid mass layoffs across the world in the tech sector.
