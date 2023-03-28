Amid layoffs, USCIS recommends other ways to stay for fired H1B visa workers

"If one of these actions occurs within the up to 60-day grace period, the nonimmigrant's period of authorized stay in the United States can exceed 60 days, even if they lose their previous non-immigrant status. If the worker takes no action within the grace period, they and their dependents may then need to depart the United States within 60 days, or when their authorized validity period ends, whichever is shorter," the letter read.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}