Amid mass layoffs, US President advisory panel recommends extending grace period for H-1B workers4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:24 AM IST
The US presidential advisory sub-committee has recommended the federal government to extend the grace period for thousands of retrenched H-1B workers from the existing 60 days to 180 days so that they have enough opportunities to find a new job or other alternatives.
With thousands of employees including Indian have been laid off across tech giants including Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon, Twitter in the past couple of months have left many employees worried about their job security. The layoffs has affected the future of H1B visa holders as in a span of 60 days, they either need to find another company to sponsor their visas or leave the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×