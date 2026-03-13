Amid Middle East conflict, UAE allows expats with expired visas to return, renew residency — all you need to know

Amid the Middle East conflict, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security in the UAE has announced that residents currently abroad with expired residency permits will be allowed to return to the country.

This move comes in response to regional disruptions, including airspace closures that have blocked residents from returning. The measure will be in effect for one month starting 28 February 2026.

The ICP stated that the initiative is intended to help expatriate residents return and simplify travel procedures during the designated period. Eligible residents will be allowed to re-enter the UAE and regularise their residency status through the appropriate official channels after arrival.

Authorities noted that the move underscores the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting residents and to implementing flexible administrative measures in response to exceptional circumstances.

The initiative will stay in effect until 31 March, providing a one-month grace period for expatriates to return and resolve their visa status upon arrival. Once back in the UAE, residents can complete the necessary steps to renew or regularise their residency through the appropriate immigration authorities.

Since December 2018, the UAE passport has ranked first globally on Arton Capital's Passport Index. As of 1 January 2020, a UAE passport holder can travel easily to 179 countries worldwide; 118 destinations offer visa-free travel, and 61 offer eVisas or visa on arrival at the airport, according to the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In 2024, Dubai’s population increased by more than 169,000, reaching 3.825 million. This marked the fastest annual population growth in the emirate since 2018. Of Dubai’s four million residents, there are approximately 81,200 millionaires, 237 centi-millionaires, and 20 billionaires, according to the 2025 World’s Wealthiest Cities Report by Henley & Partners.

Emirati citizens make up only about 12% of the population, while 88% are expatriates; Indians are the largest ethnic group, accounting for roughly 25–30% of residents.

Middle East conflict: Debris from interception causes fire in Dubai The Middle East has experienced aviation disruptions in recent weeks due to escalating regional tensions, forcing airlines to cancel or reroute flights across several Gulf countries.

Thick black smoke billowed over Dubai’s skyline early Friday following what authorities described as a fire in an industrial area of the city, AP reported.

An Associated Press journalist reported seeing the fire in the Al Quoz neighbourhood, where bystanders had gathered to watch the smoke. Police prevented the journalist from approaching the site, which was located in a cul-de-sac.

The Dubai Media Office, which issues statements for its government, said: “Debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai.” It said there had been no injuries, though the black smoke curled over the skyline as far as the sail-shaped Burj al-Arab luxury hotel.

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to “finish the job,” despite claiming that Iran is “virtually destroyed.” The first week of the war cost the United States $11.3 billion, according to the Pentagon.

The UN refugee agency reports that up to 3.2 million people in Iran have been displaced, while Lebanese authorities say 800,000 residents have been forced from their homes as Israel’s military targets buildings linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

(With inputs from agencies)

