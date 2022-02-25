Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Amid missile attacks, Russian soldiers send Tinder requests to Ukrainians: Report

Amid missile attacks, Russian soldiers send Tinder requests to Ukrainians: Report

Dating apps like Tinder show you recommendations based on your geographical location, or the location you set
2 min read . 06:31 PM IST Livemint

UN aid agencies said on Friday that fuel, cash and medical supplies are running low in parts of Ukraine after Russia's invasion, which could drive up to 5 million people to flee abroad

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Russian forces are pressing their advances in other ways too. 

As missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Russian forces are pressing their advances in other ways too. 

Several women in Ukraine's Kharkiv have reported that they are receiving a flurry of requests from Russian soldiers on Tinder, according to a report in The Sun.

Several women in Ukraine's Kharkiv have reported that they are receiving a flurry of requests from Russian soldiers on Tinder, according to a report in The Sun.

Dating apps like Tinder show you recommendations based on your geographical location, or the location you set. 

Dating apps like Tinder show you recommendations based on your geographical location, or the location you set. 

As Russian soldiers cross into Ukrainian cities, they have started popping up on Tinder of multiple women like 33-year-old Dasha Synelnikova, who lives in Kyiv but has set her location to Kharkiv, which is just 25 miles from the Russian border.

As Russian soldiers cross into Ukrainian cities, they have started popping up on Tinder of multiple women like 33-year-old Dasha Synelnikova, who lives in Kyiv but has set her location to Kharkiv, which is just 25 miles from the Russian border.

“I actually live in Kyiv but changed my location settings to Kharkiv after a friend told me there were Russian troops all over Tinder," the woman was quoted as saying by The Sun. “And I couldn’t believe my eyes when they popped up trying to look tough and cool."

“I actually live in Kyiv but changed my location settings to Kharkiv after a friend told me there were Russian troops all over Tinder," the woman was quoted as saying by The Sun. “And I couldn’t believe my eyes when they popped up trying to look tough and cool."

She said that the soldiers sported combat gear and wielded weapons in their dating profile photos. She said she rejected most of them but eventually struck up a conversation with one soldier.

She said that the soldiers sported combat gear and wielded weapons in their dating profile photos. She said she rejected most of them but eventually struck up a conversation with one soldier.

Synelnikova asked the soldier if he was in Kharkiv, to which he replied: “Of course I am not in Kharkiv but I am close -- 80km."

Synelnikova asked the soldier if he was in Kharkiv, to which he replied: “Of course I am not in Kharkiv but I am close -- 80km."

“Do you have any plans to visit us?" she asked him. 

“Do you have any plans to visit us?" she asked him. 

“I would come with pleasure but Russian guys have not been welcome in Ukraine since 2014," he replied. 

“I would come with pleasure but Russian guys have not been welcome in Ukraine since 2014," he replied. 

Synelnikova said it was funny but scary at the same time, knowing that the troops were so close. 

Synelnikova said it was funny but scary at the same time, knowing that the troops were so close. 

“These guys are just the same as anyone else on Tinder — they want love or companionship," she said. 

“These guys are just the same as anyone else on Tinder — they want love or companionship," she said. 

Meanwhile, UN aid agencies said on Friday that fuel, cash and medical supplies are running low in parts of Ukraine after Russia's invasion, which could drive up to 5 million people to flee abroad.

Meanwhile, UN aid agencies said on Friday that fuel, cash and medical supplies are running low in parts of Ukraine after Russia's invasion, which could drive up to 5 million people to flee abroad.

At least 1,00,000 people are uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes since Russia launched its assault on Thursday, while several thousand have already crossed into neighbouring countries including Moldova, Romania and Poland, UN refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.

At least 1,00,000 people are uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes since Russia launched its assault on Thursday, while several thousand have already crossed into neighbouring countries including Moldova, Romania and Poland, UN refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.

"We are looking at ranges of 1-3 million into Poland for example ... A scenario of 1 to 5 mln including all surrounding countries," Mantoo told a UN briefing in Geneva.

"We are looking at ranges of 1-3 million into Poland for example ... A scenario of 1 to 5 mln including all surrounding countries," Mantoo told a UN briefing in Geneva.

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance. Air raid sirens wailed over the city of 3 million people, where some were sheltering in underground metro stations

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance. Air raid sirens wailed over the city of 3 million people, where some were sheltering in underground metro stations

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!