Home >News >World >Amid new Covid-19 strain fears, Air India flights Oman halted as borders close
Air India (PTI)

Amid new Covid-19 strain fears, Air India flights Oman halted as borders close

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 07:46 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • Air India said that all flights to and from Oman will stand suspended from 22 December for a period of one week
  • Several countries have cut travel ties with Britain after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country

As Oman, Saudi Arabi and Kuwait announced that they are closing their borders amid fears about a new and highly infectious coronavirus strain that has affected UK, Air India said that all flights to and from Oman will stand suspended from 22 December for a period of one week.

"All Air India flights to & from Oman will stand suspended after the decision of the Sultanate to close all travel outlets from 0100hrs on 22nd December, 2020, for a period of one week," the government-owned carrier said.

Saudi Arabia shut its land and sea borders on Sunday and suspended international commercial flights for a renewable week although foreign flights already in the country can leave, the Interior Ministry said.

The measures do not apply to movement of goods from countries where the new COVID-19 strain has not appeared, said a ministry statement carried on state news agency SPA.

Neighbouring Kuwait will suspend all commercial flights and close its land and sea borders from 11 p.m. on Monday until Jan. 1, the government communications office said. Cargo operations will continue, it added.

In Oman, land, air and sea borders will be shut for one week starting Tuesday, state television reported.

Several countries have cut travel ties with Britain after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country.

