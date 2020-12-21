Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Amid new Covid-19 strain fears, Air India flights Oman halted as borders close
Air India

Amid new Covid-19 strain fears, Air India flights Oman halted as borders close

1 min read . 07:46 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • Air India said that all flights to and from Oman will stand suspended from 22 December for a period of one week
  • Several countries have cut travel ties with Britain after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country

As Oman, Saudi Arabi and Kuwait announced that they are closing their borders amid fears about a new and highly infectious coronavirus strain that has affected UK, Air India said that all flights to and from Oman will stand suspended from 22 December for a period of one week.

As Oman, Saudi Arabi and Kuwait announced that they are closing their borders amid fears about a new and highly infectious coronavirus strain that has affected UK, Air India said that all flights to and from Oman will stand suspended from 22 December for a period of one week.

"All Air India flights to & from Oman will stand suspended after the decision of the Sultanate to close all travel outlets from 0100hrs on 22nd December, 2020, for a period of one week," the government-owned carrier said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BCI releases examination dates for All India Bar Exams

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST

Don’t see India facing trouble in procuring covid-19 vaccines: Gagandeep Kang

2 min read . 09:05 PM IST

Germany to start first COVID-19 vaccination in elderly homes on 27 Dec

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh declares three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death

1 min read . 08:39 PM IST

"All Air India flights to & from Oman will stand suspended after the decision of the Sultanate to close all travel outlets from 0100hrs on 22nd December, 2020, for a period of one week," the government-owned carrier said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BCI releases examination dates for All India Bar Exams

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST

Don’t see India facing trouble in procuring covid-19 vaccines: Gagandeep Kang

2 min read . 09:05 PM IST

Germany to start first COVID-19 vaccination in elderly homes on 27 Dec

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh declares three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death

1 min read . 08:39 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Saudi Arabia shut its land and sea borders on Sunday and suspended international commercial flights for a renewable week although foreign flights already in the country can leave, the Interior Ministry said.

The measures do not apply to movement of goods from countries where the new COVID-19 strain has not appeared, said a ministry statement carried on state news agency SPA.

Neighbouring Kuwait will suspend all commercial flights and close its land and sea borders from 11 p.m. on Monday until Jan. 1, the government communications office said. Cargo operations will continue, it added.

In Oman, land, air and sea borders will be shut for one week starting Tuesday, state television reported.

Several countries have cut travel ties with Britain after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.