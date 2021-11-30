The Oxford University has said that there was no evidence that Covid-19 vaccines would not prevent severe disease from the new strain Omicron, but that it was ready to rapidly develop an updated version of its vaccine developed with AstraZeneca if necessary.

The University of Oxford has said that there was limited data on Omicron till now, and that it would carefully evaluate the impact of the variant on its shot, echoing an AstraZeneca statement last week.

"Despite the appearance of new variants over the past year, vaccines have continued to provide very high levels of protection against severe disease and there is no evidence so far that Omicron is any different," the university's statement read.

"However, we have the necessary tools and processes in place for rapid development of an updated COVID-19 vaccine if it should be necessary."

Earlier today, the head of drugmaker Moderna said that COVID-19 shots were unlikely to be as effective against the variant, jolting global markets.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals also said that its COVID-19 antibody treatment and other similar drugs could be less effective against the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The drugmaker said further analyses are ongoing to confirm and quantify this potential impact using the actual Omicron variant sequence.

Regeneron's shares were down 2.8% at $636 before the bell.

Global markets fell on Tuesday following comments from Moderna Inc's chief executive officer, who said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against Omicron as they have been previously.

The World Health Organization and scientists have said it could take weeks to understand whether Omicron is likely to cause severe illness or escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines.

Vaccine makers are already preparing for a situation where their current vaccines are less effective against the new variant, with several companies announcing on Monday that they had begun work on vaccines tailored for Omicron.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.