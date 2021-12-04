"It would be a serious mistake to slow down now," said Alain Fischer, who coordinates France's pandemic vaccine strategy.
"Our message is: Don't freak out, the plan remains the same: Speed up the administration of a third booster shot," BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin said on Tuesday.
But Moderna chief Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times this week that he expected "a material drop" in the shots' effectiveness against the new variant.
Lab tests to measure Omicron's vulnerability to the vaccines in use today are under way, a process that should yield results in two to three weeks.
Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna each say they have begun work on a new version of their vaccine specifically targeting Omicron -- in case existing jabs don't work against it.
When Delta arrived on the scene, Pfizer developed a jab especially for the variant but never rolled it out.
"Labs ended up relying on the fact that their jabs protected against severe Covid - but it still allows the virus to circulate," said Bruno Canard, a coronavirus expert at French national research institute CNRS.
Pfizer has promised a new vaccine within 100 days but the roll-out will take far longer and won't be in place before spring, Canard said.
"In the meantime, current vaccines protect against serious forms of Covid from the Delta variant."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!