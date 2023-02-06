Amid Pakistan crisis, IMF says China must change its debt policy as low-income nations cannot pay
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has stated that debt reduction is essential for highly-indebted countries.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, in an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes on February 5, stated that China's finance minister and Central bank governor would participate in a roundtable with other creditors and other borrowing countries in February in India.
