Amid pandemic, earlier promotions, Black Friday takes new shape

A Walmart spokeswoman said the world’s largest retailer was not selling traditional “hot-ticket doorbuster" items in stores this Black Friday. But even as health officials around the globe encouraged people to stay home and shop online, Walmart set aside some deals only for shoppers who came into its stores—advertising items including "in-store only" savings on $5 packs of Wonder Nation’s girls' and boys' underwear and socks. The spokeswoman declined to comment on the ads.