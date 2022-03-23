Amid Russia's new crackdowns, small signs of defiance emerge

A new law was rubber-stamped by the parliament, criminalizing content that deviates from the official line as “fake news" or which discredits the Russian military and its actions in Ukraine. Media outlets have faced pressure over calling the action a “war" or an “invasion," rather than using the government's description of it as a “special military operation." The first criminal cases under the new law appeared shortly after it was adopted and, among others, implicated two prominent public figures who condemned the offensive on social media.