Amid Russian invasion 'Iron general' Valeriy Zaluzhny emerges as Ukrainian icon

General Zaluzhny was promoted to commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces in July 2021 by President Volodymyr Zelensky, after being named head of the military's northern command in 2019.
Amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine, 49-year-old General Valeriy Zaluzhny has emerged as an icon of resistance. He was named commander-in-chief in 2021, but prior to that was unknown to fellow Ukrainians.
On his latest birthday last month, Ukrainians took to social media to congratulate their military leader. Apart from this, children are using his name in their games and the Ukrainian edition of Vogue magazine carried an article about him, calling him "a legendary figure".
