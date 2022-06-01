The Ukraine vs Scotland World Cup qualifying match was originally scheduled in March but got delayed due to the Russian invasion.
While fighting war against Russia, Ukraine will send its boys to fight a different battle on June 2 at midnight. Ukraine will fight for its spot, for the first time since 2006, in the 2024 World Cup play-off. It will face Scotland In a game that has received worldwide attention as a result of Russia's invasion. The winners will get a chance to the final against Wales on June 5 in Cardiff. Meanwhile, Scotland is attempting to qualify for the first time in 24 years for the men's World Cup. The match was originally scheduled in March but got delayed due to the Russian invasion.
Since the beginning of the war in December, Ukraine's home-based players have not participated in any competitive action. After being an unused replacement for Real Madrid in Saturday's 1-0 Champions League final triumph over Liverpool, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was the last to join the squad.
This is the first meeting between Ukraine and Scotland since October 2007, when they played a European Championship qualifier. In that match, Scotland won 3-1 while Kenny Miller, Lee McCulloch and James McFadden scored.
How is the josh?
"Our mood, I would describe as a fighting mood, because everyone understands what is going on in Ukraine these days, what the situation is like on the ground," the BBC quoted Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko as saying.
"That's why I would say our motivation is definitely 100 percent to win. I'm pretty sure that all in Ukraine who have this opportunity are going to watch us, and we are going to feel this support 100%."
In Kyiv, Ukrainian football fans were set to watch their national side play its first official match since Russia's invasion, facing Scotland in a World Cup qualifier later Wednesday in Glasgow.
"I am hoping for victory," 44-year-old army serviceman, Andriy Veres, told AFP.
"These days it is very important for the country, for all people, for all those who are fans and even for those who are not."