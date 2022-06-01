While fighting war against Russia, Ukraine will send its boys to fight a different battle on June 2 at midnight. Ukraine will fight for its spot, for the first time since 2006, in the 2024 World Cup play-off. It will face Scotland In a game that has received worldwide attention as a result of Russia's invasion. The winners will get a chance to the final against Wales on June 5 in Cardiff. Meanwhile, Scotland is attempting to qualify for the first time in 24 years for the men's World Cup. The match was originally scheduled in March but got delayed due to the Russian invasion.

