Amid spike in cases, EU to shortly approve first Covid antibody drugs: Report

An intravenous bag used to administer the Regen-Cov monoclonal antibody treatment

3 min read . 06:55 PM IST

Francesco Guarascio, Reuters

The European Medicines Agency will this week give the green light to the treatment developed by Regeneron and Swiss giant Roche, the report said. The cocktail of antibodies is known as REGEN-COV in the US, and is sold elsewhere under the brand name Ronapreve