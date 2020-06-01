NEW DELHI: China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has expanded its specialised high-altitude arsenal of weapons since the 2017 Doklam standoff with India to prepare for future conflicts, a piece in China’s state run Global Times said.

The article posted on Sunday listed an advanced list of weaponry including tanks, helicopters and drones, which it said "should give China the advantage in high-altitude conflicts should they arise."

The timing of the article is interesting given that tensions have been running high between the two countries because of border skirmishes along undemarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the high-altitude Ladakh region.

"Since the Doklam standoff with India in 2017, the Chinese military has expanded its arsenal with weapons like the Type 15 tank, Z-20 helicopter and GJ-2 drone that should give China the advantage in high-altitude conflicts should they arise," the Global Times article said.

It was not immediately clear whether the range of weaponry have already been deployed at the border but the article indicated that they could be swiftly operationalised.

The report said the Type 15 tank and the PCL-181 howitzer—-China’s most advanced vehicle-mounted howitzer— were displayed in the high-elevation plateau region of Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region in a report on military exercises in January.

“With a powerful engine, the Type 15 lightweight main battle tank can effectively operate in plateau regions difficult for heavier tanks, and with its advanced fire control systems and 105 millimeter caliber armor-piercing main gun, it can outgun any other light armored vehicles at high elevations," unnamed experts were quoted as saying by the Global Times on Sunday.

Another weapon which debuted at the parade was a multiple-rocket launcher system, using an 8x8 wheeled high-mobility chassis and carrying two sets of four 370-millimeter rockets, making it viable for high-altitude deployment, it said.

The Z-20 utility helicopter, described as a medium-lift chopper, which can adapt to all kinds of terrain and weather and can be used on missions including personnel and cargo transport, search and rescue and reconnaissance, the article said.

The Z-20 helicopter “can operate in oxygen-depleted plateaus thanks to its powerful homemade engine," the article said quoting Chen Guang, vice general manager of Avicopter, the helicopter branch of Aviation Industry Corporation of China that developed the helicopter.

Alongwith the Z-20 was the modified Z-8G large transport helicopter displayed at the Fifth China Helicopter Exposition held in Tianjin in October, the article said. This was the first of its kind with the capability to take off from 4,500 meters above sea level, the article said.

“These specially designed weapons have boosted the Chinese military's combat capabilities in high-altitude regions, enabling it to better safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the report said quoting Chinese analysts.

It added that "Chinese border defense troops have bolstered border control measures and made necessary moves in response to India's recent, illegal construction of defense facilities across the border into Chinese territory in the Galwan Valley region in May."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via