Amid ‘tariff pe tariff’ woes, MEA speaks on Donald Trump's visit to India next year

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said it has “nothing to say” regarding reports that U.S. President Donald Trump may visit India next year.

At the ministry's weekly briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “As far as the comments of US President Donald Trump regarding his visit to India are concerned, I do not have anything on this to share. I will let you know when I have something to share with you.”

Trump said on Thursday that discussions with New Delhi were progressing smoothly and hinted at a possible visit to India in the coming year.

Addressing reporters, Trump said his recent conversations with PM Modi had been “going great”. He added that Modi had invited him to India and he was open to making the trip.

“He (PM Modi) largely stopped buying from Russia. And he is a friend of mine, and we speak,” Trump said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great man. He is a friend of mine, and we speak and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out, I will go…Prime Minister Modi is a great man and I will be going,” he told reporters.

“Clandestine nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history” India on Friday noted Trump's comments about Pakistan testing nuclear weapons and said Islamabad's "clandestine" nuclear activities were centred around decades of smuggling and export control violations.

Last week, Trump named Pakistan among the countries testing nuclear weapons. The US president said this to justify his administration's plans to resume testing of the US' own nuclear assets after a gap of over three decades.

“Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history, which is centred around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

He was responding to a question on the issue.

“India has always drawn the attention of the international community to these aspects of Pakistan's record,” Jaiswal said.

“In this backdrop, we have taken note of President Trump's comment about Pakistan's nuclear testingIIn this backdrop, we have taken note of President Trump's comment about Pakistan's nuclear testing. Pakistan's secret and illegal nuclear activities are related to its ancient history, which has lasted for decades,” he added.

What did Trump allege? Trump alleged on Sunday that countries including Russia and China have conducted undisclosed underground nuclear tests and said the United States would do the same.

In an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, Trump stated, “Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don't talk about it,” and added that he “doesn’t want to be the only country that doesn’t test,” also mentioning North Korea and Pakistan.

His remarks have raised questions about whether he intends for the U.S. to conduct its first nuclear explosion since 1992.

The United States has been a signatory since 1996 to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which bans all atomic test explosions, whether for military or civilian purposes.

Indian national recruited into Russian army The MEA on Friday stated that 44 Indian nationals have been identified as currently serving in the Russian Army amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The ministry added that it has raised the issue again with Russian authorities to secure their release and halt such recruitment.

MEA Official Spokesperson said, “As per our understanding, 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army. We are in touch with the Russian side. We are also in touch with the families of these people and giving them an update on the matter. We once again take this opportunity to convey to all that one should stay away from offers being made to serve in the Russian army because it is an offer that is fraught with danger to life and there's risk to life…”

The comments come ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to India in December, and shortly after families of several Indian youths reportedly compelled to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war staged protests at Jantar Mantar.

Earlier this month, families from more than 10 states, including relatives of two men who lost their lives in the conflict, protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, holding placards appealing to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin to intervene.

Crisis in Myanmar India on Thursday repatriated 270 nationals from Thailand using two military transport aircraft, following their escape to the Thai border town of Mae Sot from a notorious scam center in Myanmar after a recent crackdown.

Approximately 500 Indians were among 1,500 people from 28 countries who crossed into Thailand late last month after a raid on the cybercrime hub at KK Park in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

“I understand that there are some more Indian nationals who are there right now in Thailand, and they will also be coming back in a few days' time. I shall keep you updated on the number,” Jaiswal added.

(With inputs from agencies)