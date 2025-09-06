Amid tariff war with Trump, PM Modi will not address UN General Assembly session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not scheduled to speak at the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) high-level General Debate later this month, according to a revised provisional list of speakers released, as reported by PTI.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 9.

The high-level General Debate will run from September 23-29, with Brazil as the traditional first speaker of the session, followed by the US.

US President Donald Trump will address world leaders from the iconic UNGA podium on September 23, his first address to the UN session in his second term in the White House. According to a revised provisional list of speakers for the high-level General Debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly released Friday, India will be represented by a ‘minister’.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the session on September 27.

According to a previous provisional list of speakers issued in July, Modi was scheduled to address the General Debate on September 26.

The heads of government of Israel, China, Pakistan and Bangladesh are scheduled to address the UNGA General Debate on September 26. Modi had travelled to the US in February this year for a bilateral meeting with Trump at the White House in Washington. Trump has imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India, including 25 per cent for Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

The list of speakers for the UN General Assembly’s General Debate remains provisional, with potential changes in scheduling and participants expected as the high-level week approaches.

The list will be updated accordingly. Widely regarded as the “busiest diplomatic season” at UN Headquarters, the annual high-level session kicks off each September.

This year’s gathering takes place against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the conflict in Ukraine. The theme for the 80th session is ‘Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights.’

The session will begin on September 22 with a special meeting to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

What did the UN say? Marking the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, the UN General Assembly will convene a high-level meeting centred on the theme “Recommitting to, resourcing and accelerating the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls”.

The meeting will reflect on progress since the landmark 1995 conference in Beijing and highlight achievements, best practices, gaps, and ongoing challenges in advancing gender equality worldwide, the UN said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will host a Climate Summit on September 24, providing a platform for global leaders to unveil updated national climate action plans and embrace the opportunities of the emerging clean energy era.