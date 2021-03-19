OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Amid third Covid wave, France to go into month-long lockdown from today

Amid third Covid wave, France to go into month-long lockdown from today

Medical staff members watch French Prime Minister Jean Castex on TV as he addresses the nation about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the lockdown restrictions, at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains, near Paris, France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (REUTERS)
Medical staff members watch French Prime Minister Jean Castex on TV as he addresses the nation about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the lockdown restrictions, at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains, near Paris, France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (REUTERS)
 2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2021, 08:26 AM IST Agencies

  • The fresh curbs will come into effect from Friday midnight lasting four weeks but are less restrictive than measures imposed in March and November of last year

In view of an increasingly alarming situation at hospitals with a rise in the numbers of coronavirus patients, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has imposed a month-long lockdown in 16 areas of the country, including the greater Paris and Nice areas.

The fresh curbs will come into effect from Friday midnight lasting four weeks but are less restrictive than measures imposed in March and November of last year, according to a report.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Our choice, to be less restrictive on possibilities to leave one's home, will need to go hand in hand with real caution," Castex said.

"This is clearly about allowing for people to be outside, but not to go to friends' homes to have a party or meet with many people without social distancing or a face mask. We know that it is in that kind of situation that the virus prospers," the French Prime Minister added.

As per the new guidelines, people will be encouraged to work from home and will be allowed to go outdoors to walk or exercise only after having an 'approval certificate'. They also cannot go further than 10 km from their home. The nighttime curfew - currently in effect from 6 pm - will be extended to 7 pm when the new measures are implemented, news agency ANI quoted CNN as saying.

Schools and universities will remain open. Essential businesses will remain open - and these will now include book shops and music shops.

Earlier, Castex on Tuesday said that the country has entered 'a kind of third wave' of Covid-19 infections, amid a surge of cases as numerous variants of the virus has affected the nation.

"The pandemic is playing overtime. We are in what looks like a form of third wave ... characterized by the variants," Castex had said, addressing the parliamentarians.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

France announces soft new virus restrictions in Paris region

3 min read . 07:54 AM IST
AstraZeneca's shot, among the cheapest available and easier to store and transport than some of its rivals, has been billed as the vaccine of choice for poorer nations.

EU countries to resume AstraZeneca jabs after 'safe' verdict

4 min read . 07:47 AM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh

Scrap farm laws, bring new reforms after discussions: Punjab CM to Centre

1 min read . 07:33 AM IST
An elderly man receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Sikkim imposes fresh restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

1 min read . 05:58 AM IST

He also announced that the French would be able to get inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine starting Friday afternoon — and that he himself will be getting a shot “to show we can have complete confidence." Castex is making for himself an exception to the age rule, moving to the front of the line of those awaiting vaccinations, currently reserved for people 75 and older or with serious health concerns.

France and some other countries briefly suspended the use of the vaccine over fears of blood clots, and are resuming it after the European Medicines Agency gave its green light earlier Thursday.

France has so far recorded a total of 4,241,959 infections and 91,833 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout