Amid trade talks, US Embassy shares JD Vance's praise with PM Modi's photo: ‘In India, America has a friend…’

The US Embassy shared a post on Thursday highlighting JD Vance’s appreciation, accompanied by a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, US Embassy wrote, “"In India, America has a friend, and we seek to strengthen the warm bonds our great nations already share.” - Vice President JD Vance during his visit to India in April 2025.”

Earlier on December 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone to review India–U.S. relations, reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation for global peace, stability and prosperity.

During the call, the two leaders assessed progress under the India–U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to broaden collaboration in areas such as trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security.

Earlier on December 10, India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held talks with U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer on bilateral trade and economic relations.

According to a post by the commerce ministry on X, both sides shared views on India–U.S. trade and economic issues, including the ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Switzer is heading a U.S. delegation in New Delhi for two days of trade talks, as India looks to secure relief from the punitive tariffs imposed by Washington over its imports of Russian oil.

In August, Trump raised tariffs on Indian goods to as high as 50%, affecting exports such as textiles, chemicals and food products including shrimp.

As a result, India’s exports to the U.S. declined nearly 9% year-on-year in October to $6.31 billion from $6.91 billion, although they improved from $5.47 billion recorded in September, according to government data.

The U.S. is also urging India to cut tariff and non-tariff barriers on American products and allow greater access to its market for U.S. agricultural goods, including soybean and grain sorghum.