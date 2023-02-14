Amid Turkey-Syria quake, Twitter's API crackdown prompts outcry. Read here
- People could lose access unless they pay the platform a fee of at least $100 monthly, as Twitter will end free access to its API, or application programming interface
In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that has left more than 35,000 dead in Turkey and Syria, several volunteer software developers are using a key Twitter tool to comb the microblogging site for calls for help – including from people trapped in collapsed buildings – and connect people with rescue organisations.
