Amid Ukraine-Russia war, Pakistan PM Imran Khan praises India's foreign policy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan ensured that his government's foreign policy would also favour the citizens of Pakistan. ‘I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either,’ said Khan
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised India's foreign policy amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Addressing a public rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistan Prime Minister told his supporters that he would like to appreciate the neighbouring country India as it was having an "independent foreign policy".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised India's foreign policy amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Addressing a public rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistan Prime Minister told his supporters that he would like to appreciate the neighbouring country India as it was having an "independent foreign policy".
Khan said that India which is a part of the Quad group has imported crude oil from Russia despite US sanctions on Moscow. The Quad nations include-India, the US, Japan, and Australia.
Khan said that India which is a part of the Quad group has imported crude oil from Russia despite US sanctions on Moscow. The Quad nations include-India, the US, Japan, and Australia.
"I praise our neighbouring country as they always had an independent foreign policy. Today India is in their (America) alliance and they are part of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue); they say that are neutral. They are importing oil from Russia despite sanctions because their policy is for the betterment of people," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I praise our neighbouring country as they always had an independent foreign policy. Today India is in their (America) alliance and they are part of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue); they say that are neutral. They are importing oil from Russia despite sanctions because their policy is for the betterment of people," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, Khan ensured that his government's foreign policy would also favour the citizens of Pakistan. "I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either," said Khan, who is rallying public support ahead of a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament.
Further, Khan ensured that his government's foreign policy would also favour the citizens of Pakistan. "I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either," said Khan, who is rallying public support ahead of a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament.
Khan told his supporters that he had disagreed with European Union (EU) envoys seeking Pakistan’s support against Russia in the ongoing war because "they broke protocol by making the request".
Khan told his supporters that he had disagreed with European Union (EU) envoys seeking Pakistan’s support against Russia in the ongoing war because "they broke protocol by making the request".
He said that Pakistan would have gained nothing by complying with the EU's request. “We became part of America’s war against terror in Afghanistan and lost 80,000 people and $100 billion," he said.