Amid US-Israel war with Iran, DGCA urges airlines to steer clear of 11 airspaces — details here

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday urged airlines to avoid 11 airspaces, citing risks in the West Asia and Persian Gulf regions. It also said that the advisory will remain valid until 28 March, 2025.

According to the advisory, recent military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against targets in Iran have created a high-risk environment for civil aviation, with Tehran’s retaliatory measures likely to impact the regional airspace further.

The aviation watchdog also warned of multiple hazards, including potential attacks on US and Israeli assets, which may affect not only Iranian airspace but also neighbouring countries. It noted heightened risks from ongoing military operations and flagged the possibility of operational errors.

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Which regions are at risk? The advisory said that the high-risk zone encompasses all altitudes and flight levels, unless otherwise specified, within the following Flight Information Regions (FIRs). DGCA asked airlines to avoid the following regions:

Iran Iraq Israel Jordan Lebanon Kuwait Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Bahrain Qatar Oman In alignment with international safety standards, the regulator advised all Indian operators to refrain from operating within the affected airspace at all altitudes and flight levels listed in the advisory, except under specific conditions.

“Any continued operations would be at the discretion of the Operator based on their Safety Risk Assessment,” it noted.

Flight operators have been specifically instructed not to operate below FL320 within the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Oman. In cases where operations are undertaken in permitted areas, airlines must implement robust monitoring systems, the advisory reads.

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DGCA stresses the need for a contingency plan The DGCA also emphasised the need for comprehensive contingency planning for flights that are operating to airports in the affected region, especially where international carriers are currently operating.

“Closely monitor all updated Aeronautical Information Publications (AIPs) and NOTAMs issued by the affected countries and national authorities,” the regulator said in the advisory.

NOTAM refers to Notice to Airmen, which provides real-time updates about airspace and airports to pilots and crew.

Along with these 11 affected airspaces, the advisory also noted that previous advisories regarding the airspace over Syria and Yemen remain in full effect. This latest advisory will remain valid until March 28, unless it is reviewed or superseded by further developments.

Earlier this month, DGCA released a similar advisory, strongly urging all Indian carriers to avoid flying through West Asian and Persian Gulf airspace amid escalating tensions.

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Are there any signs of the US-Iran conflict easing? The conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has entered its third week with no clear sign of de-escalation. It began on 28 February, when coordinated US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with an attack across US military bases in the Middle East.

In the last three weeks, Iran has lost several of its top leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, and the Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.

Despite Tehran dealing with the most serious threats to its regime yet, it has signalled a willingness to prolong the conflict, which is an attempt to reshape the wider Middle East region in its favour, according to CNN.

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About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.