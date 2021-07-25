Amid US military drawdown, new terror axis emerges in Afghan-Pak theatre

"He became a darling of Communist China by targeting the Uyghur who have taken shelter in his country. Erdogan hopes to take over the security of the Kabul airport so as to keep it safe from Taliban sway in the days ahead. It will be the first step to spread Turkish influence over more territories in Afghanistan where Turkey has had a presence as part of NATO forces. It is another matter whether it is realistic or imaginary," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}