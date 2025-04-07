Ahead of Hajj 2025, Saudi Arabia arrests over 18,000 illegals; violators could face 15 years in jail

In just one week, Saudi authorities arrested 18,407 people for breaking residency, labour and border security rules, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The update comes ahead of Hajj 2025, which is expected to take place between June 4 and June 9 this year.

Among the illegals arrested, 12,995 were caught for violating residency laws, 3,512 for illegal border crossings and 1,900 for labour-related offences. Among those trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 66% were Ethiopian, 28% Yemeni and 6% from other nationalities.

Also, 67 people were caught attempting to exit into neighbouring countries, and 21 were held for helping or hiding violators. The Ministry of Interior warned that those helping illegal entry could face up to 15 years in jail, fines of SR1 million (about ₹2.3 crore) and seizure of their vehicles and property.

Authorities urged citizens to report any suspected violations via the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions. They have also been asked to use 999 or 996 in other parts of the country. Strict action is being taken to maintain national security and legal order, according to the Arab News.

Saudi officials claim that many foreigners have overstayed illegally to join the pilgrimage. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has directed stricter visa enforcement to ensure a safe and well-organised Hajj season.

This step is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to manage the large crowds. The Kingdom has plans to improve safety during one of the world’s biggest religious events.

Can people with visit visas perform Hajj 2025? No, people with visit visas are not allowed to perform Hajj 2025. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has reminded visitors that performing Hajj on a visit visa is strictly prohibited. This warning comes ahead of the Hajj 2025 season to help visitors avoid penalties, Gulf News reported.