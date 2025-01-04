As the conflict in Gaza continues, the harsh winter conditions are exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. Temperatures have recently plummeted below 7 degrees Celsius at night, making survival increasingly difficult for the displaced population. In just a week of cold weather enveloping Gaza, six babies across the enclave have died from hypothermia, reports Al Jazeera.

Gaza's Humanitarian Toll The relentless Israeli airstrikes and ground operations have resulted in over 45,500 fatalities in Gaza, predominantly among women and children. Many families have been forced into makeshift shelters that offer little protection against the elements.

Dr. Mimi Sayed, an American emergency physician volunteering at Al-Aqsa Hospital, told NBC news that in just one week, three newborns died due to exposure to the cold and lack of adequate food supplies.

Local health officials are alarmed by the rising number of hypothermia cases among infants. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has confirmed that at least seven infants have died from hypothermia in recent weeks.

Understanding Hypothermia Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, leading to a dangerously low core temperature. The human body typically maintains a stable core temperature around 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit). However, when this temperature drops below 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), hypothermia sets in.

Infants are particularly susceptible to this condition because they generate less body heat than adults.

Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can weaken their immune systems, making them more vulnerable to illnesses such as pneumonia and diarrhea.

Symptoms of Hypothermia Hypothermia manifests in stages, with symptoms varying according to severity. In the initial phase, the body loses heat through the skin, with wind or water exacerbating this loss.

Blood vessels constrict to conserve heat, causing extremities like fingers and toes to feel cold and numb. Shivering begins as the body attempts to generate heat, accompanied by increased heart rate and breathing.

Mild confusion, clumsiness, and fatigue may also occur as the cold impacts brain function.

As exposure continues, the body enters moderate hypothermia when shivering ceases due to depleted energy reserves. Heart rate and breathing slow further as metabolism declines, leading to a dangerous cycle of heat loss.

In severe cases, internal temperatures drop significantly, resulting in unconsciousness and disrupted heart rhythms that can lead to cardiac arrest. Without prompt medical intervention, vital functions may fail completely, resulting in death.

Current Temperatures in Gaza In late December 2024, daytime temperatures in Gaza ranged from approximately 19 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius, while nighttime lows fell between 11 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius. However, for those living in tents, these temperatures feel much colder due to heavy rains and strong winds.

With limited access to fuel, electricity, or gas heaters due to stringent restrictions imposed by Israel, many residents are resorting to cutting down trees for firewood to stay warm and prepare food. The situation is further complicated by flooding that has overwhelmed displacement sites.

Winter for Displaced Palestinians Families Winter in Gaza is particularly harsh for those who have been displaced by conflict. Average low temperatures can drop to about 9 degrees Celsius during January, with daytime highs nearing 18 degrees Celsius. Although snowfall is rare in Gaza, the combination of rain and cold can create an unbearable living situation for many families.