Amid war with Russia, Ukraine's foreign minister has a message to PM Modi

Amid war with Russia, Ukraine's foreign minister has a message to PM Modi2 min read . 07:14 PM IST
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says the war is against the interest of all. People of Russia are not interested in it either
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today said all countries that enjoy special relations with India should appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war against Ukraine.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today said all countries that enjoy special relations with India should appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war against Ukraine.
“We call on him to continue reaching out to President Putin and explaining that this war is against the interest of all. People of Russia are not interested in it either," Kuleba said, news agency ANI reported.
“We call on him to continue reaching out to President Putin and explaining that this war is against the interest of all. People of Russia are not interested in it either," Kuleba said, news agency ANI reported.
Also read: Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Ukraine says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time
Also read: Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Ukraine says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time
Kuleba also called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to ask Russia to immediately announce a ceasefire and allow humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. “I urged @UN to step up humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Discussed implementation of UNGA resolution ‘Russian aggression against Ukraine’," the minister said.
Kuleba also called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to ask Russia to immediately announce a ceasefire and allow humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. “I urged @UN to step up humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Discussed implementation of UNGA resolution ‘Russian aggression against Ukraine’," the minister said.
The Ukrainian foreign minister also met his US counterpart Antony Blinken at the Ukrainian-Polish border. “We held talks on further deliveries of necessary weapons for Ukraine, ways to ensure the efficiency of sanctions and increase pressure. Putin must stop his meaningless and barbaric war on Ukraine," he added.
The Ukrainian foreign minister also met his US counterpart Antony Blinken at the Ukrainian-Polish border. “We held talks on further deliveries of necessary weapons for Ukraine, ways to ensure the efficiency of sanctions and increase pressure. Putin must stop his meaningless and barbaric war on Ukraine," he added.
Notably, India has maintained a neutral stand amid the Russia-Ukraine war, asking both the nations to stop the war and bloodshed, and also appealing respect for international borders. Prime Minister Narendra, in the past few days, had detailed discussions with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Notably, India has maintained a neutral stand amid the Russia-Ukraine war, asking both the nations to stop the war and bloodshed, and also appealing respect for international borders. Prime Minister Narendra, in the past few days, had detailed discussions with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Also read: Indians stuck in Ukraine asked to fill this form 'urgently' for evacuation
Also read: Indians stuck in Ukraine asked to fill this form 'urgently' for evacuation
On March 5, India once again abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Council on the issue of setting up an independent international inquiry commission to investigate Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Ukraine.
On March 5, India once again abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Council on the issue of setting up an independent international inquiry commission to investigate Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Ukraine.
The draft resolution was approved with a total of 32 votes were in favour while two against – Russia and Eritrea – and 13 nations abstained from voting including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela.
The draft resolution was approved with a total of 32 votes were in favour while two against – Russia and Eritrea – and 13 nations abstained from voting including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela.
India has abstained on two resolutions on Ukraine in the 15-nation Security Council and one in the 193-member General Assembly in the last week. The UN General Assembly this week overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and demanded that Moscow “completely and unconditionally" withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine. India abstained on the resolution, which received 141 votes in favour, five against and a total of 35 abstentions.
India has abstained on two resolutions on Ukraine in the 15-nation Security Council and one in the 193-member General Assembly in the last week. The UN General Assembly this week overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and demanded that Moscow “completely and unconditionally" withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine. India abstained on the resolution, which received 141 votes in favour, five against and a total of 35 abstentions.
With PTI inputs
With PTI inputs
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!