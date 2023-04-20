Amit Shah chairs meeting of SCO on prevention, elimination of emergency situations

Amit Shah chairs meeting of SCO on prevention, elimination of emergency situations2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:06 PM IST
- Shah said that India’s approach to early warning system is people-centric and the govt wants to ensure that its forecasting and warning system is not just scientifically advanced but it is also communicated in a manner that is understandable, usable, and actionable by common people
NEW DELHI : Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting of heads of departments from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations.
