Amit Shah chairs meeting of SCO on prevention, elimination of emergency situations

NEW DELHI : Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting of heads of departments from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations.

In his address, Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India attaches special importance to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in promoting dialogue on the subject relating to multi-dimensional political, security and economic subjects.

He added, India now has a more accurate and timely early warning system in place for emergency situations like drought, flood, lightning, heat wave, cold wave, and cyclone.

The minister said that India’s approach to Early Warning System is people-centric and the government wants to ensure that its forecasting and warning system is not just scientifically advanced but it is also communicated in a manner that is understandable, usable, and actionable by common people.

Shah said that over the past few years, the SCO region faced high intensity natural disasters with huge collateral economic losses and huge devastation has been caused around the world by earthquakes, droughts, floods, unpredictable storms, and sea-level rise which were associated with Climate Change and this has become an acute threat to global development.

The minister said that risk reduction is not a local matter anymore and an action taken in one part of the world has an impact on the risk intensity in other parts of the world. He added that the challenges of disaster prevention are similar around the world, and, that is why we need to learn from each other, innovate and increase mutual cooperation.

While concluding, the minister expressed confidence that this meeting in New Delhi will open up new avenues of cooperation among member countries. He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is committed to explore and avail the new opportunities to the fullest possible extent and willing to cooperate in sharing our experience in enhancing the role of SCO in the World Forum.