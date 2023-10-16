Amul's ‘Be more milk' campaign reaches New York’s Times Square | Watch

Be it tourists or city residents, Times Square is one of the best attractions in New York. Recently, India's leading industry in dairy sector, Amul, was featured on one of the mega billboards at Times Square New York.

The are is always bustling with people and is known to be the world's busiest pedestrian street with mega billboards. Amul's latest campaign ‘Be More Milk’ was shown on the billboard visible at the Nasdaq MarketSite. The 15-seconds ad campaign will be run 20 times an hour or 480 times a day. “#Amul's #BeMoreMilk reaches Times Square, New York to celebrate the values of today's youth - pure, authentic, honest, natural, comfortable, refreshing and blends in with everyone," posted Amul cooperative's social media account on X.

About Amul's ‘Be More Milk' campaign

The Indian cooperative's advertisement focuses on imbibing values of milk among humans. The campaign highlighted of the ‘world inspired by the values of milk.' Drawing inspiration from milk, the campaign draws spotlight on creating a 'world so pure, that it has honesty as its very core. A world so authentic, it brings out the best in each one of us. A world where we blend in and comfort each other."

The campaign talks about creating a “world that is naturally refreshing in its very essence." It encouraged of people looking up to milk to integrate its values into their very lives. “In a world where you can be anything, let’s consciously BE MORE MILK," said the campaign.

About Amul

Started in 1946 as a cooperative, Amul has not just become India's leading dairy brand but also a popular name in more than 50 countries. The milk brand has become India's largest food product marketing organisation. The home-grown brand also became a symbol of change and hope to empower local dairy owners at a large scale. In India, the dairy firm has a turnover of ₹55,000 crore and is the largest in the milk business.

