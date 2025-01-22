An anxious federal workforce bids goodbye to job stability and remote work
Ken Thomas , Rebecca Ballhaus , Lindsay Ellis , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 Jan 2025, 04:58 PM IST
SummaryIn early executive actions, President Trump moved to order government workers back to the office full-time and watered down job protections.
President Trump’s pledge to upend the federal workforce began rippling through Washington on Tuesday after he moved to force government employees back to the office five days a week and weakened their job protections.
