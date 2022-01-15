An endemic pandemic can also make airlines symptomatic

Furthermore, U.S. carriers are now suggesting the worst could already be over. If so, it would appear to validate a theory increasingly held by those on Wall Street who are bullish about aviation stocks: That Covid-19 is transforming from a “pandemic" that paralyzes the world into an “endemic" issue with which we can coexist, thanks to vaccines, treatments and the lower mortality of the new variants. The Dow Jones U.S. Airlines Index is up 7% this year, compared with a 2% fall for the S&P 500.