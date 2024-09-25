An isolated Netanyahu resists pressure to end conflicts
Shayndi Raice , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Sep 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Summary
- Efforts to isolate and punish Israel for its conduct in Gaza are nowhere more evident than at the United Nations, where world leaders are gathering this week.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
International efforts to isolate and punish Israel for its conduct in Gaza and intensifying clashes with Hezbollah are nowhere more evident than at the United Nations, where world leaders gather this week for a General Assembly expected to feature more calls to end the conflict.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less