An isolated Netanyahu resists pressure to end conflicts

International efforts to isolate and punish Israel for its conduct in Gaza and intensifying clashes with Hezbollah are nowhere more evident than at the United Nations, where world leaders gather this week for a General Assembly expected to feature more calls to end the conflict.

The annual meeting in New York will mark the culmination of a nearly yearlong effort to stop the war in Gaza through condemnations, resolutions and legal cases brought before U.N. courts.

And yet, for all the effort, Israel has barely budged.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently refused to end the war to destroy Hamas, which led the assault on Oct. 7 that left 1,200 people, mostly civilians, killed and another 250 taken hostage. Efforts by the U.S. to negotiate a pause in the fighting in Gaza that would see the release of hostages held by Hamas militants are all but dead. And a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah appears closer by the day.

The failures of these efforts underscore the limitations of the U.N., where countries can easily vote for resolutions against Israel’s government without severing diplomatic ties or imposing other consequences on the nation. Israel’s most vocal critics at the U.N. include Arab nations like Jordan, which allowed its airspace to be used to shoot down a massive barrage of missiles and drones by Iran in April. The most reliable flights out of Israel after the state’s own national airline is Emirates, the flagship carrier in the United Arab Emirates. Discussions with Saudi Arabia over normalization with Israel that would include an end to the war have continued for most of the year.

“If you were to make the mistake of confusing the U.N. with the world, then Israel does look enormously isolated," said Richard Gowan, an expert on the U.N. for the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based think tank. “People are using their U.N. appearances to criticize Israel but cover up the fact that they’re not really taking any sort of actions that would penalize Israel."

U.N. agencies and officials have been at the forefront of criticizing Israel for its war in Gaza, where more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly civilians, according to local health authorities, who don’t specify how many were combatants. The international body has been among the most outspoken on the sweeping humanitarian crisis in Gaza by warning that limitations on aid were likely to cause a famine.

The impact has revived sympathy and support for the Palestinian cause in the halls of the U.N., in some foreign capitals and on college campuses. Cases before the U.N.’s International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court at The Hague have also amplified the concerns over the death toll in Gaza and Israel’s settlement policies in the occupied West Bank.

The U.N.’s credibility as an honest broker, however, has been damaged after it emerged that some of the employees in the primary body for distributing aid in Gaza, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, may have played a role in the Oct. 7 attacks.

And the ability of Israel’s critics to use the U.N. to steer Israeli policy has been stymied, largely due to America’s continued support for Israel.

Diana Buttu, a Palestinian human-rights lawyer who has worked on ICJ cases, said many countries are afraid to act against Israel because they want to stay on the good side of the U.S.

“They believe that this has to be led by the U.S. and because it has to be led by the U.S., nothing happens," she said.

The U.S. has used its veto power at the Security Council to protect Israel. After several botched attempts, a U.S.-drafted cease-fire resolution passed in the Security Council in June that reflected the Biden administration’s proposal for a three-stage deal that it said had been accepted by Israel.

Last week, the U.S. voted against a nonbinding U.N. General Assembly resolution that Israel should follow an advisory opinion from the top U.N. legal body, the International Court of Justice, to withdraw its military forces and evacuate settlers from the occupied West Bank. Only votes in the Security Council, in which the U.S. is one of five permanent members and has a veto, are binding on member-states.

“At the end of the day, as long as this remains the position of the most important permanent member nothing is going to change in the Security Council," said Nasser AlKidwa, a former Palestinian foreign minister, of the U.S.’s pro-Israel position.

Critics of the Biden administration’s handling of the war argue that the U.S. should be using all the diplomatic tools it has to pressure Israel to make a cease-fire deal and help bring calm to the region—including withholding weapons shipments and not using its veto on the Security Council to protect it.

Part of the reason the Biden administration has refrained from such moves is political. Despite a growing element within the Democratic Party that has more sympathy for Palestinians, the majority of Americans continue to support Israel.

“It’s risky for an American government to exercise direct public pressure on Israel," said Gregory Gause, a professor of international affairs at Texas A&M University. “It’s particularly difficult to do that in the election year."

The U.S. also has larger ambitions for the Middle East beyond the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, said Michael Koplow, chief policy officer for the New York-based Israel Policy Forum think tank. The U.S. wants to see a coalition of its allies, including Israel and moderate Arab countries, form an alliance to serve as a counterweight to Iran, which will free it up to focus on adversaries like China and Russia.

“Israel falls squarely into the U.S. led bloc," he said. “If you’re the U.S., even if you’re deeply unsettled about some of the things that Israel is doing in Gaza, you’re not going to enact an arms embargo when you want to see Israel beat back those challenges."

Netanyahu, who is scheduled to speak to the General Assembly on Friday, is expected to excoriate the international body for its refusal to condemn the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas while passing multiple resolutions criticizing Israel’s conduct. Israel has rebuffed pressure drummed up at the U.N. in part by painting it as an antisemitic organization that disproportionately targets Israel for condemnation while giving human rights abusers a free pass.

“The focus will be on Gaza, not Ukraine or even Sudan," said Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., referencing two other major wars with significant humanitarian consequences. “Many leaders will come and ignore the source of the problem—Oct. 7 and the attacks by Hezbollah."

Still, this week’s admonishments and backbiting will likely do little in the short term to stop the war.

“I think we’ll see a lot of speeches, a lot of posturing," said Buttu, the Palestinian lawyer. “And I don’t think we’re going to see anything beyond that."

