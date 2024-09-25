An isolated Netanyahu resists pressure to end conflicts

The failures of these efforts underscore the limitations of the U.N., where countries can easily vote for resolutions against Israel’s government without severing diplomatic ties or imposing other consequences on the nation. Israel’s most vocal critics at the U.N. include Arab nations like Jordan, which allowed its airspace to be used to shoot down a massive barrage of missiles and drones by Iran in April. The most reliable flights out of Israel after the state’s own national airline is Emirates, the flagship carrier in the United Arab Emirates. Discussions with Saudi Arabia over normalization with Israel that would include an end to the war have continued for most of the year.