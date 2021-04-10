An online place to store information for your heirs

Digital vaults can be used to store vital information such as the location of wills and trusts, where you bank, who holds your mortgage and what investments you own. Users can list personal devices, subscriptions and memberships they’re paying for, and preserve memories—even old family recipes.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in