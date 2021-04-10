An online place to store information for your heirs
- Digital vaults can hold the location of your will, bank-account numbers, ongoing subscriptions, recipes—anything your heirs will find useful
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A growing number of digital-vault providers are competing to help you organize and secure your financial and personal information while you’re alive—and simplify things for your heirs after you’re gone.
Digital vaults can be used to store vital information such as the location of wills and trusts, where you bank, who holds your mortgage and what investments you own. Users can list personal devices, subscriptions and memberships they’re paying for, and preserve memories—even old family recipes.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.