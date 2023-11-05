Nuclear bomb an option in Gaza, Israeli Minister Amihai Eliyahu suggests; PM Netanyahu has this to say
Amihai Eliyahu, a far-right politician in the Israeli coalition government, faced backlash for suggesting that dropping an atomic bomb in Gaza was an option. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the remarks, stating they were not based on reality.
